Scotiabank Increases Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Price Target to $30.00

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Real Matters from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on Real Matters from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.80.

OTCMKTS:RLLMF opened at $24.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.02. Real Matters has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $24.49.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

