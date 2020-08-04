Scotiabank Boosts Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target to $0.85

Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $0.75 to $0.85 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPPMF opened at $0.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40. Nevada Copper has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.67.

