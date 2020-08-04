Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Holdings Increased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,875,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 818.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 52.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB opened at $78.31 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.03 and a 200 day moving average of $71.44.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

