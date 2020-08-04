Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Has $6.78 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 4.0% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 42,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after buying an additional 10,508 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 113,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,890,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $147.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.15. The company has a market capitalization of $383.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.