Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 6th

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON SOI opened at GBX 226 ($2.78) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 226.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 220.87. Schroder Oriental Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 2.24 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 276 ($3.40). The firm has a market cap of $612.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57.

In other news, insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden bought 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £4,993.01 ($6,144.49).

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

