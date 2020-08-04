Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholastic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $23.58 on Friday. Scholastic has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $787.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.60 million. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Scholastic will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is currently -750.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHL. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 91,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 4.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 114.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

