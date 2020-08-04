SB Financial Group Inc (SBFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 6th

SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th.

SB Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 50.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. SB Financial Group has a payout ratio of 29.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SB Financial Group to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SBFG stock opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $95.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.23. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $17.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SBFG. ValuEngine lowered shares of SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.