Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

SC stock opened at $18.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 63.41 and a quick ratio of 63.41. Santander Consumer USA has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In related news, insider Joshua Baer sold 6,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $121,831.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,188.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth approximately $11,128,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 4,516.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 60.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

