Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €24.00 Price Target

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €24.00 ($26.97) price objective from Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

IFXA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €20.00 ($22.47) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Nord/LB set a €19.50 ($21.91) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.22) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($28.09) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($24.72) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €20.59 ($23.14).

Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.09) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($22.13).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

