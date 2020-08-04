Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. CIBC increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Sandstorm Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.95.

Shares of SSL stock opened at C$12.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 645.00. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.64 and a 1-year high of C$14.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.31.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$25.97 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director David Awram sold 38,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.35, for a total value of C$479,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 444,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,491,304. Also, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.21, for a total value of C$4,885,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 307,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,759,347.06. In the last quarter, insiders sold 516,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,305,802.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

