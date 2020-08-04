Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Sally Beauty in a report issued on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $705.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.08 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 305.73%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

NYSE SBH opened at $11.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $21.98.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 20,603,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,476,000 after buying an additional 5,270,375 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 12,935,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,523,000 after buying an additional 285,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,080,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,972,000 after buying an additional 92,560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,704,000 after buying an additional 92,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $32,650,000.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $116,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,741 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,467.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $35,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,559.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,215. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

