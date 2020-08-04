Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SAIA. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Saia from $112.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Saia from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.69.

Saia stock opened at $121.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Saia has a 1 year low of $61.46 and a 1 year high of $132.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.93.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $418.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Saia will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,749 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $1,006,486.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,682.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $111,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,117.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 956,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,352,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Saia by 24.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 922,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,805,000 after purchasing an additional 180,566 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Saia by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,785,000 after purchasing an additional 54,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Saia in the first quarter worth about $50,743,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,687,000 after purchasing an additional 19,458 shares in the last quarter.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

