SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Safran S.A. is a France-based high-technology company which produces aircraft and rocket engines and propulsion systems. It divides its work into three segments: Aerospace, Aircraft and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion division provides engines, turbines and parts for aircraft, and rocket boosters for civil, military and spatial markets. The Aircraft Equipment division produces landing gear, wheels and carbon brakes, aircraft engine nacelles and airborne power electronics. The Defense division includes the subsidiary, Sagem, and makes systems and equipment for inertial navigation and other defense applications to be used on military transport and combat aircraft, helicopters, warships, armored vehicles and artillery systems. It operates through ISEI, Aerospace Power Distribution Management Solutions and the Integrated Cockpit Solutions business of Eaton Corporation. “

Get SAFRAN/ADR alerts:

SAFRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SAFRAN/ADR from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

SAFRY opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.18. SAFRAN/ADR has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $41.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.57.

About SAFRAN/ADR

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Article: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SAFRAN/ADR (SAFRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SAFRAN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAFRAN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.