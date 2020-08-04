Royal Bank of Canada Increases ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target to $8.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.07.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AETUF opened at $4.23 on Friday. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. ARC Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 65.05%. The firm had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

