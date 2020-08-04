Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €22.00 Price Target

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €22.00 ($24.72) price target from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($33.71) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($28.09) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($32.58) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Pareto Securities set a €27.00 ($30.34) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($30.34) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €39.08 ($43.91).

Hugo Boss stock opened at €23.14 ($26.00) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €25.86 and a 200 day moving average price of €30.24. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €19.11 ($21.47) and a 52 week high of €59.54 ($66.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

