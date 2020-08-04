Rollins, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Rollins in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Cortellacci now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $553.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.03 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rollins from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $52.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 81.45 and a beta of 0.50. Rollins has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $53.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average of $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Rollins by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Rollins by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Rollins by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

