Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 400 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 400 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 375 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays set a CHF 395 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a CHF 390 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 371.50.

Get Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine alerts:

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.