RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Raised to $355.00 at Raymond James

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $290.00 to $355.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.15.

NYSE RNG opened at $305.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $278.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.64. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $120.03 and a 52-week high of $306.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.35 and a beta of 0.62.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $277.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total transaction of $424,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.64, for a total transaction of $134,227.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,015 shares of company stock worth $26,425,565 over the last 90 days. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,590,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

