RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Raised to $340.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $256.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.15.

NYSE RNG opened at $305.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.35 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.64. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $120.03 and a 1 year high of $306.46.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $277.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.98 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 48,961 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $12,910,526.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,214,845.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 738 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.99, for a total transaction of $187,444.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,149.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,015 shares of company stock valued at $26,425,565. Insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 89.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 89.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in RingCentral by 2,077.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

