RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Given New $345.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $320.00 to $345.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RNG. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.15.

RNG stock opened at $305.36 on Tuesday. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $120.03 and a twelve month high of $306.46. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of -242.35 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $277.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.98 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 480 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.64, for a total transaction of $134,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,217.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 968 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.88, for a total transaction of $285,443.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 174,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,412,033.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,015 shares of company stock valued at $26,425,565 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in RingCentral by 2,077.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

