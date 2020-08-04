Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) in a research note published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RYTM. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of RYTM opened at $20.20 on Monday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $25.86. The company has a quick ratio of 15.14, a current ratio of 15.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.96.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 25,527 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $558,275.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Foley sold 97,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $2,467,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,926 shares of company stock valued at $7,564,847 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

