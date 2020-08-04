ResMed (RMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RMD stock opened at $202.00 on Tuesday. ResMed has a 52-week low of $108.85 and a 52-week high of $208.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.64.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. Bank of America downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upgraded ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.33.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $197,693.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,409.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $396,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,861,731.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,809 shares of company stock worth $3,868,336 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

