Research Analysts Set Expectations for Teleflex Incorporated’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teleflex in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $3.42 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.46. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $395.00 to $385.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.40.

NYSE TFX opened at $373.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $369.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $221.27 and a 1-year high of $405.07.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.68. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $77,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,368.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,652,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,362,626,000 after buying an additional 357,882 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,821,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 702,708 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $205,795,000 after buying an additional 15,725 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 418,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $122,667,000 after acquiring an additional 60,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,546 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $118,769,000 after acquiring an additional 41,574 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

