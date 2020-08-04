Research Analysts Set Expectations for At Home Group Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for At Home Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HOME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BofA Securities upgraded At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on At Home Group from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

Shares of HOME opened at $12.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The company has a market cap of $796.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.70. At Home Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.54.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.19). At Home Group had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 47.03%. The firm had revenue of $189.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in At Home Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in At Home Group by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of At Home Group by 68.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of At Home Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

