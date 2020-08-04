Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Level One Bancorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LEVL)

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Level One Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.81. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Level One Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $24.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 10.31%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ LEVL opened at $16.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.84. Level One Bancorp has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $26.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.48%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Level One Bancorp during the first quarter worth $89,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 24.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 23.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 38.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

