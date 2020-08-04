Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lam Research Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lam Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $4.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.65. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $348.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $305.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.38.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $381.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $333.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.58. Lam Research has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $387.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $3,527,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $3,676,617.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,466 shares of company stock worth $11,250,054. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 94,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,527,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Lam Research by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Lam Research by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,282,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Lam Research by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

