Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hanmi Financial Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Hanmi Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.24.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HAFC. BidaskClub lowered Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $9.49 on Monday. Hanmi Financial has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.93. The firm has a market cap of $287.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,428 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,009,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,799,000 after acquiring an additional 155,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,145,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,424,000 after acquiring an additional 49,963 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 565,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 36,443 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 485,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Hanmi Financial news, CEO Bonita Lee purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,363.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Ahn purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $38,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,986.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 10,000 shares of company stock worth $77,710 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

