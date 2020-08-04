Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Brunswick Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – B. Riley increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Brunswick in a report released on Friday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $987.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.62 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Brunswick from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. CL King increased their target price on Brunswick from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.43.

NYSE BC opened at $69.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.60 and a beta of 2.10. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.53 and a 200 day moving average of $53.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 659.2% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 10.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Brunswick by 16.3% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.