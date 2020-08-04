Renasant Corp. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Renasant in a research note issued on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.53.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Renasant had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $169.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RNST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Renasant from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $23.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.74. Renasant has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other Renasant news, Director R Rick Hart sold 4,058 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $98,244.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,517.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Renasant by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,953,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,670,000 after purchasing an additional 134,704 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Renasant by 7.0% during the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,529,000 after purchasing an additional 79,858 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Renasant by 17.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,019,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,383,000 after purchasing an additional 153,349 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Renasant by 5,495.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,816,000 after purchasing an additional 981,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Renasant by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 68,592 shares in the last quarter. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

