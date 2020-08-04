Reliant Bancorp Inc (RBNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 6th

Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th.

Reliant Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 80.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Reliant Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 29.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Reliant Bancorp to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. Reliant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $24.87. The firm has a market cap of $245.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average of $15.76.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.83 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Research analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised Reliant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Reliant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.