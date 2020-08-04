Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RDFN. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Redfin from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BofA Securities lowered Redfin from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Redfin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America cut Redfin from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.06.

Get Redfin alerts:

RDFN opened at $40.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average of $27.60. Redfin has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 1.97.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $213.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.78 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $212,550.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 107,577 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,098.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $120,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,356.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,549 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,524 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Redfin during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 1,772.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Redfin during the second quarter worth $204,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

Recommended Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.