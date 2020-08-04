Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cenovus Energy (CVE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cenovus Energy (TSE: CVE):
- 7/24/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$8.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/24/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/23/2020 – Cenovus Energy was given a new C$7.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/15/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$7.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/8/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$5.00 to C$7.00.
- 6/29/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.50.
- 6/24/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/24/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from C$7.00 to C$9.00.
- 6/12/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from C$5.50 to C$6.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/11/2020 – Cenovus Energy was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$6.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$5.00.
- 6/8/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$7.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/8/2020 – Cenovus Energy was given a new C$7.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/5/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a C$5.50 price target on the stock.
Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$5.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 12 month low of C$2.06 and a 12 month high of C$14.31.
In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.48 per share, with a total value of C$388,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 366,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,371,680.
