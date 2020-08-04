Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cenovus Energy (CVE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cenovus Energy (TSE: CVE):

7/24/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$8.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2020 – Cenovus Energy was given a new C$7.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/15/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$7.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$5.00 to C$7.00.

6/29/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.50.

6/24/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/24/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from C$7.00 to C$9.00.

6/12/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from C$5.50 to C$6.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/11/2020 – Cenovus Energy was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$6.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$5.00.

6/8/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

6/8/2020 – Cenovus Energy was given a new C$7.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/5/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a C$5.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$5.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 12 month low of C$2.06 and a 12 month high of C$14.31.

Get Cenovus Energy Inc alerts:

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.48 per share, with a total value of C$388,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 366,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,371,680.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.