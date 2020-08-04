RealReal (REAL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect RealReal to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. RealReal had a negative net margin of 34.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.41%. The firm had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.80) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect RealReal to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.64. RealReal has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $24.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of RealReal from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of RealReal from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.39.

In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 569,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $6,997,389.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steve Ming Lo sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $47,781.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,251.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,848,957 shares of company stock valued at $23,696,514. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

