Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) PT Raised to $40.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RLLMF. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Real Matters from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Real Matters from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Real Matters from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.80.

OTCMKTS:RLLMF opened at $24.00 on Friday. Real Matters has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.02.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

