RBC Bearings (ROLL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. RBC Bearings has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. RBC Bearings’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect RBC Bearings to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ROLL opened at $124.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.00. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $185.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.77, for a total transaction of $703,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $360,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,992 shares of company stock worth $2,931,275. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ROLL has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Alembic Global Advisors raised RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

