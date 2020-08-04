Raymond James Boosts Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target to $93.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its target price increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $93.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHGG. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Chegg from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.89.

CHGG opened at $85.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.60 and a 200-day moving average of $51.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -781.18, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.13. Chegg has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $87.97. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.79 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.53%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Esther Lem sold 2,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total value of $138,857.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Sarnoff sold 66,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $4,339,289.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,746 shares in the company, valued at $8,249,897.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,775 shares of company stock worth $16,494,875 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Chegg by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

