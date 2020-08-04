Raymond James Boosts Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $650.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $550.00 to $650.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $620.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $671.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $603.33.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $589.70 on Tuesday. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $594.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $135.83 billion, a PE ratio of 56.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $539.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.83.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 5,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $3,030,860.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,186,364.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total transaction of $4,698,123.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,917 shares in the company, valued at $76,234,293.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,779 shares of company stock worth $28,911,716 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 138,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,833,000 after buying an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Charter Communications by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 28,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

