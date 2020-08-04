Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen lowered Ralph Lauren from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Shares of RL opened at $69.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.79. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $128.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The textile maker reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.66). Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth $49,992,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $82,297,000. HS Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,816,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,427,000 after buying an additional 637,033 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,492.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,286,000 after buying an additional 430,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth $25,324,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

