Quinton Todd Hennigh Buys 500,000 Shares of NV Gold Corp (CVE:NVX) Stock

NV Gold Corp (CVE:NVX) Director Quinton Todd Hennigh acquired 500,000 shares of NV Gold stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$175,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at C$175,000.
NV Gold Corp has a 1-year low of C$0.07 and a 1-year high of C$0.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 million and a PE ratio of -5.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15.
NV Gold Company Profile
