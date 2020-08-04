Quinton Todd Hennigh Buys 500,000 Shares of NV Gold Corp (CVE:NVX) Stock

NV Gold Corp (CVE:NVX) Director Quinton Todd Hennigh acquired 500,000 shares of NV Gold stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$175,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at C$175,000.

NV Gold Corp has a 1-year low of C$0.07 and a 1-year high of C$0.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 million and a PE ratio of -5.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15.

NV Gold Company Profile

NV Gold Corporation, a junior exploration company, identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the United States and Switzerland. The company explores for gold and precious metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in 11 exploration projects in Nevada, as well as AngloGold-Ashanti database.

