Qiu Liang Sells 151,000 Shares of Peak Positioning Technologies Inc (CNSX:PKK) Stock

Peak Positioning Technologies Inc (CNSX:PKK) Director Qiu Liang sold 151,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $30,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,318,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,600.20.

Qiu Liang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 28th, Qiu Liang sold 30,000 shares of Peak Positioning Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $6,000.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.

Peak Positioning Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an IT portfolio management company primarily in China. The company operates Gold River, a product procurement and purchase order financing platform that allows businesses to order various industrial products, metals, and raw materials; and Cubeler, a commercial lending platform that reads and analyses financial data from the registered businesses' accounting software and other sources, and matches the financial data with the credit criteria of lenders that are also registered on the platform.

