Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (TSE:ZZZ) Increased by National Bank Financial

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (TSE:ZZZ) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Sleep Country Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 29th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of TSE ZZZ opened at C$19.21 on Monday. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of C$7.75 and a twelve month high of C$22.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.93. The company has a market capitalization of $703.89 million and a PE ratio of 13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.93.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$151.59 million for the quarter.

In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 27,956 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.88, for a total value of C$388,029.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$187,768.64.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

