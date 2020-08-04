Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Komatsu Ltd Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:KMTUY)

Komatsu Ltd (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Komatsu in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Komatsu’s FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get Komatsu alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

OTCMKTS KMTUY opened at $19.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Komatsu has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $25.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Komatsu had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 5.35%.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.