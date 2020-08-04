Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.64.

AXTA stock opened at $22.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.63. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.64, a P/E/G ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 732.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 189,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 166,546 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth about $839,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,315,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,944,000 after acquiring an additional 44,942 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 154.8% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 216,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 131,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

