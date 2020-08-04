Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Decreased by Analyst

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Under Armour in a report issued on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UAA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.12.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $9.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.95. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 113.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Under Armour by 40.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 35.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

