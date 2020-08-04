Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Corp Lifted by Truist Securiti (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) – Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.78.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SIX. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.46.

SIX opened at $16.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 2.12. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $59.52.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $19.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue was down 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. H Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 7,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,347 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $33,813,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,034,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,516,000 after purchasing an additional 142,260 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 87.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,752,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,978,000 after purchasing an additional 819,603 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 286.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,367,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,062 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

