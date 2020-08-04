Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. Cut by Analyst (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Raymond James reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of K stock opened at C$12.50 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.00 and a 12-month high of C$12.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.16.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 40,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.59, for a total value of C$344,038.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$99,025.52. Also, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 26,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.32, for a total transaction of C$250,204.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,648 shares in the company, valued at C$406,799.36. Insiders sold 86,399 shares of company stock valued at $773,046 in the last quarter.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

