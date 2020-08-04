Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Lifted by Seaport Global Securities

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Federal Signal in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on FSS. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Colliers Secur. began coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sidoti lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

FSS stock opened at $31.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $35.75.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1,095.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.88%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.