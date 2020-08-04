Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Reduced by Analyst

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Sirius XM in a report released on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sirius XM’s FY2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Sirius XM stock opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average is $5.98. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 141.29%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $474,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 515,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 51,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 94,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. 18.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

