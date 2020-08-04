Q2 (QTWO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Q2 has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Q2 had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Q2 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $98.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.27. Q2 has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $98.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.54 and a beta of 1.59.

QTWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.24, for a total transaction of $822,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,989,451.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $28,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 864,094 shares of company stock valued at $68,153,488. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

