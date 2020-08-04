Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Cut by Truist Securiti

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 30th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.52. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

PG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Shares of PG stock opened at $131.29 on Monday. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $132.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,517 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,549 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,032,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,574,000 after purchasing an additional 600,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,769,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,647,000 after purchasing an additional 438,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $115,102,613.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,519.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,636,834 shares of company stock worth $188,121,020 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

